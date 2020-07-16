Tomah City Council hears price tag for new ambulance/fire building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah City Council heard the price tag for a combined ambulance/fire department building Monday but are still waiting for final word on its location.

Representatives from Keller Architects told the council's Committee of the Whole that the project would cost between $10.3-$10.7 million. The building would house the Tomah Fire Department and Tomah Area Ambulance Department.

Keller co-owner Kelly Claflin told the committee that the optimum time to solicit bids would be in January "when contractors are the hungriest." He said the city needs to approve the project within the next four to six weeks to "hit that window."

However, the city has yet to obtain the five acres of land it needs for the project. In a separate interview after the meeting, TAAS director Randy Dunford said the city is still in negotiations for a parcel and hopes to announce a purchase soon.

Claflin told the committee that construction costs would rise by three percent each year the council waits.

Dunford and fire department chief Tim Adler were enthusiastic about the 36,000-square-foot building that would bring the two departments under one roof.