Tomah City Council hears price tag for new ambulance/fire building

The Tomah City Council heard the price tag for a combined ambulance/fire department building Monday but are still waiting for final word on its location.
Representatives from Keller Architects told the council's Committee of the Whole that the project would cost between $10.3-$10.7 million. The building would house the Tomah Fire Department and Tomah Area Ambulance Department.
Keller co-owner Kelly Claflin told the committee that the optimum time to solicit bids would be in January "when contractors are the hungriest." He said the city needs to approve the project within the next four to six weeks to "hit that window."
However, the city has yet to obtain the five acres of land it needs for the project. In a separate interview after the meeting, TAAS director Randy Dunford said the city is still in negotiations for a parcel and hopes to announce a purchase soon.
Claflin told the committee that construction costs would rise by three percent each year the council waits.
Dunford and fire department chief Tim Adler were enthusiastic about the 36,000-square-foot building that would bring the two departments under one roof.
"We wanted something the community would be proud of and would be durable," Adler said. "We want a building that's going to be around for many years ... and fits our needs."
Claflin said the only ways to reduce the cost are by substituting building materials or shrinking the square footage. Replacing the brick masonry with sheet metal would reduce the cost by $90,000.
Council member Richard Yarrington said neither option is appealing.
"I don't want downsized materials to save costs," he said.
Claflin said if bids are released in January, the building could be complete by November 2021.
In other business, the council:
- Approved curbside pickup of alcoholic beverages from retail stores. Walmart and other retailers in the city asked for the change in the wake of increased demand for curbside pickup in the wake of COVID-19. The vote with 7-1 with Yarrington voting no.
- Appointed Rebecca Weyer as the new Tomah city clerk. She begins Aug. 4 and will replace Jo Cram, who is retiring but will stay on through Dec. 11.
- Approved the policy manual for development incentives linked to Tax Incremental Finance District projects.
- Moved the August Committee of the Whole and city council meetings to Aug. 17-18 to accommodate the Aug. 11 primary election.
