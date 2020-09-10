Tomah City Council hires financial planner

The council also discussed the finances of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and its ability to finance a new public safety building. Tomah mayor Mike Murray said the service has been breaking even the past three years and isn't generating revenue to pay the debt service of the building, estimated to cost more than $10 million.

"There is nothing in the coffers to make a debt payment," Murray said.

He said the city has no choice but to increase the per-capita charge levied to the municipalities that use the service. He said the city's rate of $7.50 is significantly lower than the statewide average of $35. Murray proposes gradually raising the charge to $17.50 by 2023.

"We have to step up and do what's fiscally responsible for the city," Murray said. "We're not anywhere near what other cities are charging."

Yarrington raised questions about whether the increase would be fair to the non-city entities that pay into the service since the new building would house both the ambulance service and fire departments.

"We're asking the townships to pay a disproportionate share of the building," he said.

The council voted 7-0 to send the issue to the Ambulance Committee for a recommendation at the October meeting.