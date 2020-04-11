Tomah city council meeting combined for April 14

The Tomah City Council will conduct a combined Committee of the Whole and common council meeting Tuesday, April 14 at Tomah city hall starting at 6:30 p.m.
There are no committee resolutions on the agenda, but council members will discuss the city's operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city declared a state of emergency March 18, when it limited access to Tomah city hall and overhauled collection of garbage and recyclables. The city later closed its playgrounds a week later.
The state of emergency created issues for managing the city's workforce, and the council will review policies on employee leave balances in cases of illness or quarantine.
The first policy is management-directed leave, in which all full-time city employees, including first responders, will receive up to 80 hours of leave for use during any pay period from March 22 through April 18. The leave would be paid to an employee when directed by management not to report to work for part or all of a scheduled shift and is designed to leave the city operational during the pandemic.
The second policy gives employees 80 hours of emergency leave during the city's state of emergency. Emergency leave will be paid to an employee who is unable to work due to illness, being subject to a quarantine order or caring for a child whose school or day care is closed due to COVID-19.
The agenda also includes a proposal to extend Tax Incremental Finance District assistance to a business restoring the exterior of its building at 1007 Superior Avenue. Mon Ami LLC secured nearly $18,000 in private financing for the project using faux brick material. A TIF grant of $13,475 would allow Mon Ami to install real brick.
Council members will meet in closed session after the meeting to discuss personnel issues.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
