Tomah City Council member Mary Ann Komiskey dies

Tomah City Council member Mary Ann Komiskey died Jan. 4. She was 78.
She represented the city's First Aldermanic ward. Her seat isn't up for re-election this spring.
You have free articles remaining.
Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said Wednesday that the status of the vacant seat will be addressed by the city council during its Jan. 14 meeting. She said the council can either appoint someone to fill the remaining 15 months of her term or leave the seat open until a special election can be held this fall.
Cram said it's too late to put the election on this year's spring election ballot.
Komiskey served six years on the council and also served six years on the Tomah School Board.
Her obituary is on page A5.