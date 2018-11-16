The Tomah City Council approved the city's 2019 budget Tuesday during the city's regular monthly meeting Tuesday at Tomah City Hall.
Council members approved a budget that will increase the city's portion of local property tax bills next year.
The city's mill rate will rise to $8.26 in 2019 from $8.05 in 2018. The property levy will increase, increasing from $5,153,441 in 2018 to $5,334,692. The levy will rise by $181,251 or 3.5 percent.
For the owner of a $100,000 home it means an increase of $21 in city taxes.
In addition, the Lake District, which covers Tomah city limits, raised its mill rate from .06 to .38, which adds another $32 to city property tax bills. The increase will fund a $10,000 dredging project.
Assessed valuation in the city declined by nearly $7 million or 1.02 percent. City administrator Roger Gorius said that was due to the removal of personal property related to equipment from the city's assessment. The state replaced the lost value with an aid payment of $85,503.
Even with the payment, Gorius said total state aid increased by less than $5,000 over 2018 due to a decline in shared revenue.
"We are losing in two respects, valuation and in shared revenue," Gorius said.
Tomah's shared revenue payment in 2019 will be $1,878,060.
The budget assumes increases in gas and electric costs, debt service and capital improvements.
On the plus side, the city anticipates increased revenues from Tomah Area Ambulance Service.
