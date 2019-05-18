The Tomah City Council voted Tuesday to postpone a decision on whether to approve an ATV route for July 4 parade participants.
Two ATV clubs, Bear Bluff ATV Club of Mather and the Road Runners ATV/UTV Club of Monroe County, requested a three-hour window for a designated route to allow members of the organizations to drive into town to participate in the annual Independence Day parade July 4. They would arrive and leave as a group.
The groups have previously participated in the parade, said Gary Everts, president of the Bear Bluff club. They trailered the ATVs into the city across from Kelsey’s Class Act and then proceeded to the designated parade staging site.
Everts said members of the club want to avoid the inconvenience of hauling the machines to Kelsey’s, unloading them, reloading them and driving back.
Council member Mary Ann Komiskey doesn’t believe the temporary route should be allowed and that the ban of ATVs and UTVs on city streets should be maintained.
“I do not think we should be setting a precedent of bending the law for any group,” she said. “It’s for them to have a unit in the parade if they follow the policy of the parade committee.”
Council member Sue Holme shared Komiskey’s sentiment.
“I think it’s setting a precedent, allowing these vehicles into town when they’re not legal in town,” she said. “I know they’ve been participating in years past, I understand that, but ... it’s going to be rush day, it’s going to be a lot of activity in town, a lot of visitors to town, a lot of excess traffic, and if they’re running on the streets, I think it’s going to cause even more problems not only for traffic control but to safety.”
Council member Richard Yarrington said his concern for the proposed temporary route is whether Hwy. ET is an ATV route.
“I took it upon myself to check with the Sheriff’s Department, and as of today, according to their records, ET is not an ATV route, so technically they would have to trailer their vehicles to Industrial Avenue,” he said. “So why wouldn’t you just trailer them all the way into the staging site?”
Tomah mayor Mike Murray suggested to postpone the decision for a month so council members could speak to their constituents about whether or not they support a temporary three-hour route.
During that time, Yarrington suggested the city investigate the status of Hwy. ET. He said new county ATV routes were added at the Monroe County Board of Supervisors April meeting, and those at the Sheriff’s Department were unsure which routes were added.
The council voted 5-2 to postpone the decision for a month, with council members Komiskey and Holme dissenting.
