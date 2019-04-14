The Tomah City Council will hold its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. in Tomah City hall.

The meeting will be preceded by the swearing-in of elected officials at 5:55 p.m.

It will be the first meeting for new council members Susan Holme and Donna Evans, who were elected to their first terms April 2.

The agenda includes election of the council president, council vice-president, appointments to city boards and commissions, appointment of the city attorney, designation of the official newspaper and designation of public repositories.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

