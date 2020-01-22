Tomah City Council tables license for Downtown Thursday Nights

A discussion of how many city residents should be notified in advance of outdoor concerts has delayed preparations for Tomah’s Downtown Thursday Nights.
The Tomah City Council voted 7-0 to table approval of a cabaret license for the Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce to stage six Downtown Thursday Nights between July 2 and Aug. 13. The vote came just one night after the Committee of the Whole voted 5-1 to approve the license.
However, council member Lamont Kiefer, who cast the lone dissenting vote at the Committee of the Whole, said neighboring residents should be notified before the license is approved. He said the notification provision was “to let the citizens know so they can give input to us ... I think we’re getting the cart before the horse.”
Kiefer was referring to another resolution that would shrink the notice requirement for the outdoor cabaret license to 200 feet. The existing ordinance requires that notices be sent to all property owners within 1,000 feet of the licensed premise. The 200-foot requirement would drop the number letters the city would be required to send from between 300 and 400 to around 25.
Chamber executive director Tina Thompson said notifying residents in advance of the cabaret license application isn’t practical. She said bands must be booked months in advance.
“If I’m going to book entertainment, I’m going to have to do it now,” Thompson said during the Committee of the Whole.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray questioned how the city clerk can notify anyone of an upcoming concert if the city hasn’t approved it.
“What you’re saying is that anyone who applies for a cabaret license needs to submit it eight to nine months in advance,” Murray said.
In a separate interview after the license request was tabled, Thompson expressed optimism that bands could be booked if the council approves the license in February.
“I have every faith the cabaret license will be approved,” Thompson said. “I’m confident we’ll get everything passed that we need to.”
The state Department of Transportation has already approved closing the 800 and 900 blocks of Superior Avenue for July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. DOT approval was necessary since Superior Avenue runs concurrent with U.S. Hwy. 12.
Last year was the first time the Chamber sponsored the outdoor concert, and Thompson said the response of the community significantly exceeded the expectations of the organizers.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.