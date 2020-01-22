Tomah City Council tables license for Downtown Thursday Nights

A discussion of how many city residents should be notified in advance of outdoor concerts has delayed preparations for Tomah’s Downtown Thursday Nights.

The Tomah City Council voted 7-0 to table approval of a cabaret license for the Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce to stage six Downtown Thursday Nights between July 2 and Aug. 13. The vote came just one night after the Committee of the Whole voted 5-1 to approve the license.

However, council member Lamont Kiefer, who cast the lone dissenting vote at the Committee of the Whole, said neighboring residents should be notified before the license is approved. He said the notification provision was “to let the citizens know so they can give input to us ... I think we’re getting the cart before the horse.”

Kiefer was referring to another resolution that would shrink the notice requirement for the outdoor cabaret license to 200 feet. The existing ordinance requires that notices be sent to all property owners within 1,000 feet of the licensed premise. The 200-foot requirement would drop the number letters the city would be required to send from between 300 and 400 to around 25.

Chamber executive director Tina Thompson said notifying residents in advance of the cabaret license application isn’t practical. She said bands must be booked months in advance.