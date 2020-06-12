Tomah City Council takes step toward curbside alcohol pickup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Curbside alcohol pickup could be coming to Tomah.

The Tomah City Council's Committee of the Whole Monday unanimously approved drafting an ordinance that would allow retailers to include alcoholic beverages in curbside pickup sales.

City Clerk Jo Cram told the committee that Aldi and Walmart have asked the city to change its ordinance. Curbside pickup of online grocery orders has become more popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and local grocers want the ability to include alcohol with regular groceries instead of requiring customers to enter the store to make alcohol purchases separately.

The city instructed Cram to draft an ordinance that restricts curbside hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. State law allows retailers to sell alcoholic beverages until 9 p.m., but mayor Mike Murray expressed concern about customers who place their order before 9 p.m. but arrive shortly afterward. He said the 8 p.m. deadline would reduce potential conflict since the customer could still go inside and purchase alcohol.

Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson preferred the hours run concurrent with state law.

"If we keep it consistent, that would be better for us," Nicholson said.