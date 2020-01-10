Tomah City Council to consider ATV ordinance

All-terrain vehicle routes are back on the Tomah City Council agenda. The Tomah City Council will vote on the issue during the Committee of the Whole meeting Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
Council members will vote on an ordinance that permits ATV use on most city of Tomah streets. The ordinance says ATVs will be allowed to operate on "all public streets and alleys except connecting highways within Tomah city limits."
ATVs will also be allowed on portions of state highways 12, 16 and 131 where the speed limit is 35 miles per hours or less. The 35 mph provision keeps the ordinance consistent with state law.
The ordinance limits hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and requires that operators be at least 16 years old. Riders are also required to carry liability insurance.
You have free articles remaining.
Opponents of ATV use question whether the vehicles are appropriate for city streets. Supporters say communities that have allowed ATV use haven't experienced any significant problems.
Road Runners ATV/UTC Club of Monroe County will pay for the signage.
In other business, the council will update its public notice requirement for outdoor entertainment events in Tomah. The existing ordinance requires that notices be sent to all property owners within 1,000 feet of the licensed premise. The amended ordinance reduces the requirement to 200 feet.
Other agenda items include:
- Ratification of a contract between the city and the labor union that represents Tomah police officers.
- Establish the wage of the newly appointed police lieutenant position.
- Adoption of the Monroe County multi-hazards mitigation plan.
- Renewal of lease agreement between the city and Phillips Pharmacy.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.