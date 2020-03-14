Tomah City Council to consider transport issues

Transportation will lead the Tomah City Council agenda this week.

The council's Committee of the Whole will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, and the regular council meeting Tuesday, March 17 begins at the conclusion of a closed session that starts at 6 p.m.

The meetings were postponed a week due to the possible lack of a quorum March 9 and March 10, when the meeting normally would have been scheduled.

Council members will vote on an amendment to tweak a recently passed ordinance that allows ATVs and UTVs to operate on city streets. The wording of the existing ordinance doesn't provide for operation on some streets that were intended to be open for ATV/UTV use.

The council will also address air and rail issues. It will vote on a plan that outlines the city's six-year project plan at Bloyer Field, which is required to receive state and federal aid for local airport improvements, and a resolution favoring a second Amtrak route that would stop in Tomah.

The agenda also includes the possible creation of an attire policy for city officials at public meetings and an update of the city depository list.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

