The Tomah City Council will discuss increasing a per-capita rate increase for ambulance rides during the Committee of the Whole meeting tonight (Monday) at 6 p.m.
The council will conduct its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Tomah Area Ambulance Service is asking to increase its per capita rate, which is charged to municipalities that TAAS serves to help offset costs from $5 to $7.50. The city would pay an additional $23,560 per year, with the increase making the total charged to the city $70,680. In 2019 the city was charged $47,120.
In other business, the council will discuss:
- Creating a full-time code enforcement officer position and eliminating the part-time code enforcement/property and evidence room custodian position.
- A lease agreement between the city and the American Federation of Government Employees Local 007, to lease four offices on the second floor of the Tomah Senior & Disabled Service Center.uUnion members after the labor union members failed to gain a majority vote to remain in the union. As a result the city will need to budget accordingly to place the individuals into non-unionized wage classifications.
