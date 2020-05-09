Tomah City Council to discuss city administrator opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah City Council will review the job description for city administrator and discuss posting the job opening during its regular monthly meeting at Tomah city hall.

The council's Committee of the Whole meets Monday at 6:30 p.m., and the regular council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

City administrator Roger Gorius was relieved of his job by a unanimous council vote during a special meeting April 11, and the position has been vacant since then. The council has authorized Tomah mayor Mike Murray to act as temporary administrator.

Murray told the council April 28 that he's willing to accept the responsibility until a new administrator is hired but indicated he doesn't favor abolishing the position in favor of a full-time mayor. He recently sent emails to city department heads asking what "departments need from the next city administrator."

Other agenda items include: