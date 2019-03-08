The Tomah City Council will discuss borrowing up to $1.28 million for two projects within two TIDs when the council meets Monday for the Committee of the Whole at 6:30 p.m. The council holds its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The two projects are in TID 8 and TID 10.
In TID 8, the council is looking to update the street lighting, which will cost about $700,000. In TID 10, the project is the reconfiguration of Goose Avenue to meet Department of Transportation requirements and to completely reconstruct Gopher Avenue to include new sewer, water and sub outs for recently annexed land.
Both projects are eligible for reimbursement through tax revenue.
In other business, the council will:
- Discuss amending an ordinance regarding the composition, term, quorum and meeting of the Long Range Planning Committee.
- Discuss the dissolution of the Veteran's Memorial Committee and having the Park Board oversee the future of the memorial.
