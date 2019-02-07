The Tomah city council will discuss a resolution to take out a State Trust Fund loan in the amount of $250,000 for a TID 8 development incentive during its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The council holds its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Both meeting are in council chambers at Tomah city hall.
The trust fund loan would be a five-year issue, and funds would be generated through TID revenue.
In other business the council will discuss reducing the size of the Long Range Planning Committee by one member, so the number of members needed for a quorum would be five, not six. The LRPC has experienced difficulty obtaining a quorum for months, and with the resignation of member Eric Prise, it was requested by Tomah mayor Mike Murray that discussion be held to reduce the size and that the vacancy not be filled.
The council will also discuss the possibility of allowing the Tomah Area Ambulance Service to enter into an agreement with Madison Area Technical College to make TAAS an approved clinical setting. This would allow TAAS to accept students enrolled in the EMT, advanced EMT and paramedic training programs and provide them with field work, internship and practicum.
The council will also discuss adding an agency fare of $6 to the shared ride taxi program fee schedule.
