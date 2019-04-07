The Tomah City Council will discuss the adoption of an ordinance to regulate and license outdoor entertainment/music at businesses and events when the Committee of the Whole meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. The council holds its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Planning Commission recommended the proposed ordinance and amendments to the existing ordinance for the licensing of indoor and outdoor cabarets. The ordinance would also establish fees for the new licenses to be consistent with the existing indoor cabaret fee.
The council will also discuss a resolution for the sale of a general obligation promissory note for $1,914,000 to complete the street lighting project and reconstruction of the Goose Avenue and Gopher Avenue project leading into the new Tomah Health campus that’s scheduled to open in October.
