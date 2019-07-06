The Tomah City Council will discuss the wages of police chief Mark Nicholson when the Committee of the Whole meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Monday), and the council holds its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The council will discuss restricting Nicholson's salary at $88,858. According to the resolution, Nicholson has not obtained a four-year criminal justice degree "as contemplated" by his letter of acceptance when he was promoted to chief in January 2014. The resolution freezes any wage advancements except for cost-of-living increases until he obtains the degree.
In a related matter, the council will consider a resolution that changes the job description of police department personnel. It replaces language saying that a bachelor's degree for the police chief is "preferred" with "required" and added that a master's degree is "preferred."
In other business, the council will consider resolutions to:
- Request that city of Tomah residents be exempted from the Monroe County library tax. The resolution states that city of Tomah residents are already paying a city library tax and should be exempt from "paying again through the county tax."
- Write off $6,800 in delinquent personal property taxes from 2014 to 2017.
- Allow two non-city residents to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
- Amend the city ordinance that restricts square footage of 1,200 square feet for accessory structures. It would increase the limit to 2,400 square for lots greater than one acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.