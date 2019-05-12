The Tomah City Council will consider a resolution to divert some of the city's room tax revenue to Tomah Recreation Park when the Committee of the Whole meets Monday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Tomah city hall.
The council holds its regular meeting Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.
The resolution reduces the portion of the city's room tax allocated to the recently renovated Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce/Convention & Visitors Bureau by half, leaving one percent for the Chamber building and one percent for Recreation Park.
During an April 29 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, members discussed improvements and upgrades for the facility, including replacement of deteriorated pavement, drainage control and manure management, relocation of the ticket booth to the south gate, replacing the roadway with a pedestrian promenade and amenities at the Butts Avenue entry.
Other business on the agenda includes:
- Discussion of an agreement between the city, Monroe County and Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Hwy. ET, including the portion the crosses Hwy. 12. The project is slated to begin in 2023 or 2024.
- Acceptance of a bid to Schwing Bioset for the lime stabilization project for public works to replace the city's wastewater sludge lime stabilization equipment at the Tomah Wastewater Treatment Facility.
- Approaching the Tomah Area School District to determine if the district would be willing to oversee the school crossing guard program. The Tomah Police Department runs the program at a cost of $42,000 annually but is having difficulty hiring crossing guards.
- Discussion of hiring a part-time gardener/forestry position in the Parks and Recreation Department.
- Review of fees for Tomah Senior Center.
- Review of lease agreement between the city of Tomah and Tomah Youth Wrestling Club to use a portion of the Senior Center.
