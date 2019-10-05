The Tomah City Council will hear a presentation on the Winnebago Park master plan when the council meets Monday, Oct. 7 for the Committee of the Whole. The Committee meets at 6:30 p.m., and the council holds its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Phil Johnson of CBS Squared will present a design and cost estimates for the various projects in Winnebago Park that are part of the master plan.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
In other business, the council will consider:
- Creation of an ordinance prohibiting minors from possessing vaping products and banning the sale of vaping products to minors.
- An ordinance revision regarding the width of docks along Lake Tomah. The recommended change is for a minimum width 30 inches and a maximum of 72 inches.
- An ordinance to overhaul the existing floodplain ordinance to stay in compliance with federal FEMA regulations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.