Tomah City Council to fill vacant aldermanic seat

The Tomah City Council Tuesday approved a timeline to fill an empty city aldermanic seat.

By a 7-0 vote, the council decided to appoint a replacement for First District council member Mary Ann Komiskey, who died Jan. 6.

The vacancy occurred too late to be placed on this spring’s election ballot. Council members had the option of holding a special election concurrent with the regular election in November or leaving the seat open until the next regularly scheduled spring election in 2021.

However, council members expressed a preference to fill the seat as soon as possible.

“We should get going and fill that spot,” council member Donna Evans said.

Candidates to fill the seat are required to submit a “letter of interest” to the Tomah city clerk no later than Feb. 4. The appointment will be made during the Feb. 11 council meeting. The appointee will fill the remainder of the term, which expires in April 2021.

Tomah mayor Mike Murray paid tribute to Komiskey, who served six years on the council and six years on the Tomah School Board. He said Komiskey served the council with “passion and desire.”