Three Tomah City Council seats will be contested in the April 2, 2019, general election.
Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election. All incumbent council members − Mary Ann Komiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3), Travis Scholze (District 5) and Wayne Kling (District 7) − have filed to run.
Adam Gigous is challenging Komiskey is District 1, Donna Evans is challenging Kling in District 7 and Susan Holme is challenging Gomez in District 8. Holme has returned her nomination papers.
Kling and Komiskey have returned their nomination papers.
The District 8 seat is also up for election since council member Remy Gomez was appointed to the position Nov. 14 following former council member Larry Siekert’s resignation in September. Voters will fill the remainder of the two-year term, which expires in 2020.
No one has filed to run for the two Tomah School Board positions up for election. The incumbents are Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda. School board members serve three-year terms.
Papers for city council and school board are due by Jan. 2.
Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 19, 2019.
