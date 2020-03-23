Tomah City Council to meet in teleconference to discuss state of emergency

The Tomah City Council will hold its first-ever teleconference meeting Tuesday.
The council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss a "state of emergency" resolution in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The public can access the meeting by dialing 571-317-3122, ID code 344 891 235# no later than 4:50 p.m. The public can listen to the meeting, but there will be no public comment session.
During the state of emergency:
- The city of Tomah fire chief will act as the city emergency management director.
- All in-person meetings and gatherings involving city employees, staff and elected officials are suspended for the duration of the emergency. All meetings of the city council, including committees and commissions, will be conducted remotely with access "granted to the public to the extent practicable."
- All city-sponsored events will be cancelled or rescheduled.
- Public access to city facilities will be limited, and all operations will be available online or via external drop off.
- All city of Tomah business travel is suspended.
The agenda also includes a general discussion of COVID-19 and the city's response.
The state of emergency comes less than a week after the city stopped accepting in-person payments and limited access to city offices to appointment-only.