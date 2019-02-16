The size of the city of Tomah Long Range Planning Committee will shrink by one.
The Tomah City Council voted 7-1 to move forward with the process of shrinking the size of the the LRPC from 10 members to nine, with only council memeber Richard Yarrington dissenting.
City administrator Roger Gorius said the decision has been a long time in the making but was brought to a head when committee member Eric Prise resigned.
"We have too many members on the LRPC, and we fail to be able to continuously come up with a quorum, and it ends up putting matters that we want to discuss on hold," he said. "So we'd like to see a reduction in the size so we can have a consistent quorum to deal with the business on LRPC."
Presently at least six members are needed to make a quorum. With the reduction of one member, only five will be required.
It's a large committee already, council member Lamont Kiefer said, so even with the reduction of one member, there will still be substantial representation.
The committee consists of the mayor, two members of the city council and seven citizens members with two of those being members of the city's planning commission. The reduction would come from one of the seven civilian members.
Yarrington suggested instead of reducing the size of the committee, the council examine the attendance records of the members.
"I'm wondering if any consideration should be given to who's being appointed to these committees and whether they're able to attend committee meetings on a regular basis," he said. "If there are some that are consistently absent, maybe they should be looked at, too."
Gorius said appointments to the committee are the responsibility of the mayor, and it would be his discretion to review the members' attendance.
Kiefer said at the time of appointment it's assumed they are going to attend.
"I guess one of the factors is these are very active business people in the community and they are busy," he said. "So I think that's one of the problems with it is that they have many commitments."
Gorius said some of the appointments have been rolled over continuously and the committee isn't rebuilt every time a new mayor is elected. He said that's not practical and would be counterproductive.
"It's fluid and it works well, but this is just a really large group of people," he said. "It's really hard to get a quorum and move any business forward. With what we've been doing with the downtown corridor and the planning that's going on with that, we really need to have these members present so they can make solid recommendations to this council."
Gorius said the LRPC has tried to change meeting times and tried to change the accommodations, but they've never been able to come up with something that's worked for everyone.
Mayor Mike Murray said having the meeting during lunch hours would be ideal, but everyone has a difficult schedule.
"Nobody has a consistent lunch hour; it's not a 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for everybody," Murray said. "Then some people's jobs end at 4 p.m., some end at 5 p.m., some end at 6 p.m. You're doing a delicate balancing act."
In other business: the council:
- Voted to add a $6 agency fare to the shared ride taxi program fee schedule. An agency fare is charged to human service organizations to utilize the subsidized transit services for their clients. The fare is determined by the municipality and helps them cover the Federal Transit Administrative costs incurred by the Shared Ride Program. The council has determined to use $6 for a one-way trip.
- Approved an agreement between Madison Area Technical College's clinical setting program and Tomah Area Ambulance Service to provide fieldwork, practicum and internships for those in the EMT, advanced EMT and paramedic training courses.
- Approved a state trust fund loan for $250,000 for the purpose of financing the remaining development incentive in the Downtown Rehabilitative TID District 8 for 3rd Gen, LLC.
