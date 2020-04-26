Tomah City Council's reorganization meeting April 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah City Council will reorganize and take a second look at a Tax Incremental Finance District request when it meets for its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

The meetings will be held at Tomah city hall, but only the mayor, council members, city clerk and city attorney will attend in person. All others, including city department heads, are required to access the meeting by calling 571-317-3122 with meeting ID 344-891-253#.

Council members will elect a president and vice-president to serve one-year terms. The council will also appoint one-year terms for city attorney (Penny Precour) and and weed commissioner (Kirk Arity).

The council will review a TIF request from Mon Ami LLC to finance the improvement of a facade at 1007 Superior Avenue. The council denied the request April 14 on a 4-4 vote with mayor Mike Murray breaking the tie.

Mon Ami is requesting $13,477 from the city to cover the facade with real brick. The company had originally obtained private financing for faux brick material, but the company's architect, MSA Professional Services of Baraboo, contends real brick is necessary to maintain the historic character of the downtown building.