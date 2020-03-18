Tomah City Hall closed to public

The same option exists for municipal court payments, which can also be made through the GOVPAY link. The paycode is 5008.

Gorius said tax payment deadlines are set by state statute and can't be extended. The second installment is due March 31, although late payments will be accepted through April 7 without penalty.

Bartender applications and paperwork for liquor licensing can be left inside the drop box. Inspections are postponed until further notice.

Other licensing, such as transient merchant, taxi service, farmers market and building inspection permits, are available online or can placed in the drop box.

In-person absentee voting is still available at the city clerk's office, but voters must set up an appointment by calling 608-374-7426. Those who vote off-site absentee had their ballots mailed to them this week.

Park shelter rentals have been halted, and all activities of the city's Parks and Recreation Department have been suspended until further notice.

City offices will remain staffed, and city employees are available to answer questions by phone.

Gorius acknowledged that shutting down city hall marks a significant change in how many city serves services are delivered.