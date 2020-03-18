Tomah City Hall closed to public

Tomah residents will deal with city government in a different way until the COVID-19 threat recedes.
City administrator Roger Gorius announced Wednesday that Tomah City Hall offices are closed until further notice. The order comes one day after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered all indoor seating areas at restaurants and taverns to close. The Tomah City Council met with department heads in closed session for 75 minutes Tuesday to discuss the mechanics of the shutdown.
Gorius said the city's emergency services are unaffected.
"Police, fire and ambulance are all manned and functioning as normal," Gorius said.
However, the shutdown impacts other city services, ranging from early voting to how citizens pay their bills.
"Things will continue the way they are; it's just a difference in habit and how we do these things," Tomah mayor Mike Murray said. "It's just a different methodology."
The city has stopped accepting in-person cash or check payments, a move that comes two weeks before the second installment of property taxes is due. Property tax payments, along with water and sewer bills and ambulance payments, can be left in the drop box at Tomah City Hall. Payments can also be made through the city's website at tomahonline.com.
The same option exists for municipal court payments, which can also be made through the GOVPAY link. The paycode is 5008.
Gorius said tax payment deadlines are set by state statute and can't be extended. The second installment is due March 31, although late payments will be accepted through April 7 without penalty.
Bartender applications and paperwork for liquor licensing can be left inside the drop box. Inspections are postponed until further notice.
Other licensing, such as transient merchant, taxi service, farmers market and building inspection permits, are available online or can placed in the drop box.
In-person absentee voting is still available at the city clerk's office, but voters must set up an appointment by calling 608-374-7426. Those who vote off-site absentee had their ballots mailed to them this week.
Park shelter rentals have been halted, and all activities of the city's Parks and Recreation Department have been suspended until further notice.
City offices will remain staffed, and city employees are available to answer questions by phone.
Gorius acknowledged that shutting down city hall marks a significant change in how many city serves services are delivered.
"I'm 58 years old, and I've never seen anything like this," Gorius said. "This is a new playing field, and we have no idea how this will play out."
Police chief Mark Nicholson said his department's patrol routine remains unchanged. He noted a decrease in city traffic this week.
"I think anybody can look out in the street and notice a drop in traffic flow," Nicholson said.
He asked citizens who have a non-emergency complaint to call 608-374-7400 instead of 911.
Nicholson said the department has pulled back on its community outreach efforts as part of social distancing.
"We are limiting our access and limiting our functions to essential items at this time," Nicholson said. "We're trying to limit exposure as much as we can."
Gorius said there are no plans to lay off city employees and that the budget passed by the city council last October remains operative. However, Tomah Chamber of Commerce executive director Tina Thompson told the city council Tuesday that she anticipates a significant drop in room tax revenue, which funds a large part of the Chamber's budget.
"That will impact our budget immensely," she said.
Gorius defended the council's decision to discuss the shutdown in closed session.
"We had things we wanted to discuss with the council that hadn't been previously discussed," Gorius said. "I wasn't completely sure what reactions would be or what questions there would be.
"We're standing here in front of the cameras and microphones giving you the exact information we talked about last night ... none of this is meant to be clandestine."
He said open records will remain available to the public during the shutdown.
Gorius expressed confidence that the community will pull together during the crisis.
"We're a great community," Gorius said. "We're going to keep our city going. We'll get through this just fine."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.