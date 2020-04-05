Tomah clergy get creative in wake of COVID-19

The vehicles poured into the parking lot and playground at St. Paul Lutheran Church Sunday as Pastor Curt Backhaus spread the word of God without spreading COVID-19.
Backhaus and other clergy in Tomah are getting creative as the deadly COVID-19 virus radically alters the way people are forced to practice their faith.
"We'll have to share our word in a different way," Backhaus said.
Church services throughout Wisconsin have been shut down since Gov. Tony Evers issued a ban on meetings of 10 people or more. The ban is a difficult one for Christian churches in the middle of the Easter season.
"This is a pivotal core experience around which the whole life of the church revolves," said Msgr. Richard Gilles of Tomah's Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
Some churches have embraced technology. Tomah First Baptist Church was live-streaming services long before COVID-19 arrived, Pastor Ron Tobin said.
"We've been online for a few years," Tobin said. "We've been broadcasting Sunday morning and Sunday evening services. We've upgraded our equipment to fairly professional-type stuff."
Queen of the Apostles is ramping up its social media presence and will live-stream its Mass on Easter Sunday. Gilles said it's important for his congregation to glimpse the inside of the church because "they miss seeing that sacred place."
"We're using modern technology and social media," Gilles said. "I know social media can have a stigma for doing so many bad things, but we're using it for good."
St. Paul doesn't have live-streaming capabilities, and Backhaus said the church's leadership wasn't inclined to "set up all that equipment and try to learn that."
However, St. Paul has other options. Archived services are posted on the church's website and on local cable television systems through the Hagen Sports Network.
The most ambitious option is what Backhaus calls the "drive-in" service, which debuted on Palm Sunday. The abbreviated service was broadcast on a low-level FM frequency that allowed people to stay in their cars. Ushers wearing facemasks handed out programs as people drove into the parking lot.
Backhaus said the church worked with both the city of Tomah Police Department and Monroe County Health Department to make the drive-in service safe and legal.
"The health department says 'safer in the car' is the same as 'safer at home,'" Backhaus said.
St. Paul has also scheduled drive-in services for Maundy Thursday (3:30 p.m. April 9), Good Friday (3:30 p.m. April 10) and Easter Sunday (April 12, 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.).
Backhaus acknowledged that no matter how creative churches get, it's still difficult to practice a ministry with minimal human contact. He said the church's visitation pastor, Bob Gerke, "has been working the phones like crazy" to keep in touch with members at risk of isolation during the shutdown.
The shutdown has also impacted weddings and funerals. Gilles said one wedding at his church was postponed and another went as scheduled as the couple welcomed "a smaller and more intimate" ceremony.
Tomah Baptist is adhering to the 10-person limit for in-person funeral services, and that includes the pastor, camera technician and organist.
"It's not the way any of us wants to do it," Tobin said.
He said there is no substitute for face-to-face contact.
"I miss the people. We miss each other," Tobin said. "As Americans and as church members, we want to vibrantly be around each other. We want to touch. We want to hug. We want to be together."
Gilles is also anxious to get back to normal but said he's learning new approaches he'll continue to utilize after parishioners return to the pews.
"Who says when this is all over I can't continue to use these little Facebook snippets?" he said. "These kinds of things push you out of your box, and it's not a bad thing to get stretched in these ways."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
