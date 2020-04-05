Tomah clergy get creative in wake of COVID-19

The shutdown has also impacted weddings and funerals. Gilles said one wedding at his church was postponed and another went as scheduled as the couple welcomed "a smaller and more intimate" ceremony.

Tomah Baptist is adhering to the 10-person limit for in-person funeral services, and that includes the pastor, camera technician and organist.

"It's not the way any of us wants to do it," Tobin said.

He said there is no substitute for face-to-face contact.

"I miss the people. We miss each other," Tobin said. "As Americans and as church members, we want to vibrantly be around each other. We want to touch. We want to hug. We want to be together."

Gilles is also anxious to get back to normal but said he's learning new approaches he'll continue to utilize after parishioners return to the pews.

"Who says when this is all over I can't continue to use these little Facebook snippets?" he said. "These kinds of things push you out of your box, and it's not a bad thing to get stretched in these ways."

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.