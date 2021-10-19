 Skip to main content
Tomah Coats for Kids drive underway

Tomah's Coats for Kids drive has begun.

Through Friday, Oct. 29 businesses and churches in Tomah and surrounding areas will collect winter clothing items in good condition and distribute them in November.

Clothing will be distributed to any person in need at Lighthouse Church Assembly of God Nov. 3-5 from 2-7 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 762 W. Clifton St., Tomah. To assure best fit, parents are asked to bring their children to the distribution site.

Clothing can be dropped off at the following locations:

Tomah - All American Lumber, Bank First, Bible Evangelical Free Church, Boys & Girls Club, Cardinal IG, CCF Bank, Edward Jones (all three Tomah offices), Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lighthouse Assembly of God, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Strike Zone, Superior Children's Learning Center, Tomah Area Credit Union, Tomah Health, Tomah Public Library Toro.

Sparta - Aging & Disabilities Resource Center, All American Lumber, Faith Evangelical Free Church, Growing Stars Child Development Center, Monroe County Human Services, Prayz Network, State Bank Financial.

Oakdale - Granger's LLC, Leaps and Bounds Child Care, Oakdale Credit Union.

Warrens - Open Door Baptist Church.

Mather - Meadow Valley Community Church.

Financial contributions to purchase outdoor winter apparel items are also needed. Tax-deductible contributions can be mailed to: Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 802, Tomah, WI, 54660

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

