Tomah Community Table suspends March dinners
As a safeguard to guests and volunteers, the Tomah Community Table has been cancelled for the remaining Mondays in March due to the concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Organizers will reassess the situation before the April 6 meal and make a decision at that time about the upcoming dinners.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

