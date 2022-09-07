Tomah Concert Association season starts Sept. 11

The Tomah Concert Association has announced its 2022-2023 season concerts after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

Tomah Concert Association has been serving Tomah and the surrounding area for more than 50 years bringing professional musicians to perform. The concerts are held in Tomah High School auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the Christmas matinee, which starts at 3:30 p.m.

This year’s season begins Sunday, Sept. 11 with Copper Street Brass, a sextet brass chamber ensemble playing greatest hits of the 1770s, 1870s and 1970s.

The second show is Dec. 11. It will be a local Community Christmas featuring Deb and Aaron Scott Anderson.

The third concert is Jeremy Stolle on Feb. 23, 2023. Stolle has a vocal, guitar and piano program and will be playing classical Broadway with a pop flair.

The final concert will be Forever Simon and Garfunkel on April 18, 2023. The duo delivers two-part harmony and is a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel.

Season tickets can be purchased on Sept. 11 or by contacting Rose Berry at 608-374-2120. Prices:

Family ticket: $95 (two adults and children under the age of 18)

Adult ticket, $45

Student ticket, $10

Sponsorships are available. For more information on the 2022-23 season, visit the group’s Facebook page under Tomah Concert Association.