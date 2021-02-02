Tomah couple donates blood to help others

Keith and Susan Koscal know when it is time to do the right thing. The Tomah couple was among nearly 90 people who donated blood during a two-day blood drive coordinated by Tomah Health and Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin at Tomah Recreation Park Jan 26-27.

Both Keith and Susan said some past health issues prohibited them from donating earlier but added that they wanted to help others by donating again.

“Everybody is a little skittish about needles, but you’re donating your blood and some time, but you should do it gladly,” Keith said. “It’s the right thing to do and it’s a gift that keeps on giving,” Susan added.

Keith and Susan said the fact that Tomah Health receives blood from Versiti is an important reason to donate and support the local hospital.

“Originally, the first time I came that was the reason that I came to Versiti,” Susan said. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

The Koscals said they look forward to continuing to donate and hope others do too.

“It’s not a painful process,” Susan said. “It’s a short process and it can be very helpful to someone who needs it.”