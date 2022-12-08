Tomah couple honored as outstanding adoptive parents

A Tomah couple has been honored by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families with a 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent Award.

Monica and Travis Begley were recognized for adopting a sibling set of four and "keeping their heart and home open to additional placements." The award commended the Begleys as parents who "understand and support the LGBTQ+ community and work hard to reach across cultures to ensure connectedness between birth families and children. The Begley’s have shown unwavering support and dedication to all their children."

The Begleys were among six adoptive families that were nominated by local caseworkers. The other families honored were from Amherst, Ashland, Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Wisconsin Dells.

The awards were presented during a celebration at the State Capitol as part of Wisconsin’s month-long recognition of Adoption Month.

“All adoptive families deserve to be celebrated,” said DCF secretary Emilie Amundson. “These families often make a significant sacrifice to provide children with a stable, loving environment that helps them build on their strengths and thrive. We appreciate the dedication and commitment of adoptive parents, as well as those who work with families in the adoption process. The future for these children is much brighter because of these folks.”