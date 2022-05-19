Tomah Democrat seeks 96th Assembly seat

A Democrat has entered the race for the 96th state Assembly District.

Marques Fritsche of Tomah, a fifth-generation veteran and small-business owner, announced Tuesday he would seek the seat held by Republican Loren Oldenburg.

Fritsche grew up in Crawford County. He and his wife, Renee, along with their three children, have lived in the Tomah area for 14 years.

“Growing up working on the main Fritsche/Roberts farm on Wall Ridge and other farms in Crawford County, I learned early what hard work was. This work ethic has served me well throughout my life, and it is something that I believe we could use a whole lot more of in Madison," Fritsche said.

Fritsche said his military training and his experience in public administration would be an asset in representing the 96th District. His resume includes the Department of the Army Community of Excellence Award, International Fire Accreditation and Wisconsin Emergency Manager of the Year. He has a master's degree in strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville State University, and a bachelor's degree in natural resources management from UW-Stevens Point.

Fritsche described himself as a "moderate/conservative Democrat" who is "determined to protect the rights of all citizens." He said his campaign "will engage the community to find common ground in order to tackle issues that affect our district."

Oldenburg was first elected to the Assembly in 2018 and is seeking a third two-year term.

The 96th District covers all or parts of Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.