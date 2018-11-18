The Tomah Ecumenical Choir is back for the 2018 holiday season.
The choir will conduct its final two rehearsals Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 at United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m. both days. The choir will then perform at area churches Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.
Anyone who enjoys singing songs of the season is welcome to join the choir. For more information, call the United Church of Christ at 608-372-6242.
