Tomah election suspense ends Monday

Results of local elections for Tomah mayor, Tomah City Council and Monroe County Board of Supervisors are expected to be known by suppertime Monday.

The city of Tomah's Board of Canvass will meet at 3 p.m. April 13 to count ballots from the April 7 spring election. Ballots are normally counted immediately after the polls are closed, but the Wisconsin Elections Board ordered local clerks to withhold results for six days as absentee ballots were returned.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal court ruling that ordered local clerks to accept absentee ballots that arrive by mail through April 13. The court ruled that only ballots postmarked by April 7 to be counted, overturning the part of the order that allowed postmarks through April 13.

Tuesday's election was thrown into chaos after concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an avalanche of absentee ballot requests. In Tomah, absentees outnumbered in-person voters by two-to-one.

Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said 28 absentees have arrived since April 7 and another 117 were outstanding as of Friday morning. She said it's likely some of the 117 decided to cast ballots in person on election day.