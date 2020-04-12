Tomah election suspense ends Monday

Results of local elections for Tomah mayor, Tomah City Council and Monroe County Board of Supervisors are expected to be known by suppertime Monday.
The city of Tomah's Board of Canvass will meet at 3 p.m. April 13 to count ballots from the April 7 spring election. Ballots are normally counted immediately after the polls are closed, but the Wisconsin Elections Board ordered local clerks to withhold results for six days as absentee ballots were returned.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal court ruling that ordered local clerks to accept absentee ballots that arrive by mail through April 13. The court ruled that only ballots postmarked by April 7 to be counted, overturning the part of the order that allowed postmarks through April 13.
Tuesday's election was thrown into chaos after concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an avalanche of absentee ballot requests. In Tomah, absentees outnumbered in-person voters by two-to-one.
Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said 28 absentees have arrived since April 7 and another 117 were outstanding as of Friday morning. She said it's likely some of the 117 decided to cast ballots in person on election day.
The canvass will be held in the lower level of Tomah city hall and is open to the public. Cram said results can't be announced prior to 4 p.m. However, her staff will use the hour prior to 4 p.m. to organize ballots for the count.
"Hopefully there won't be huge crowds of people," Cram said. "We should be able to space ourselves out far enough apart."
Election officials are bracing themselves for litigation after reports of ballots arriving without clear postmark dates and tubs of absentee ballot requests that were never delivered. Statewide, 1,293,288 Wisconsinites requested absentee ballots for the election, while local clerks had received 1,080,403 by Friday.
The missing ballots could play a pivotal role in what is expected to be a close state Supreme Court race. Incumbent Daniel Kelly is being challenged by Jill Karofsky.
The state's presidential primary took on less importance after Bernie Sanders ended his candidacy for the Democratic nomination last week. Former Vice-President Joe Biden is expected to win the Democratic primary, while President Donald Trump is unopposed on the Republican side.
Also on the ballot is a state constitutional amendment to expand the rights of crime victims and an advisory county referendum on non-partisan reapportionment.
Cram said the election in Tomah ran smoothly. The polling place was moved to a more spacious Tomah Recreation Park, where voters were directed to wash their hands before and after casting ballots and poll workers operated behind plexiglass partitions.
"I'm very thankful for the city help and Paul Steele for stepping up and building all those barriers," Cram said.
Local voting isn't finished. Monroe County voters in the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens are scheduled to vote in a May 12 special election to elect a new member of Congress in the Seventh District. Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany are the candidates to succeed Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned last September.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
