Tomah Farmers Market to start on time in new location
Parking lot

The parking lot at the Tomah Aquatic Center is expected to provide lots of space for social distancing when the Tomah Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 2.

 Steve Rundio

The city of Tomah has found a solution to open its farmers market on time.

The city's Parks & Recreation Department announced Tuesday that the market will open as scheduled Saturday, May 2 at the Tomah Aquatic Center parking lot and remain there through June 3. The city had announced last week that the market was suspended through May 26, when Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order was set to expire.

Parks & Recreation Director Joe Protz said the parking lot will give vendors and customers more room to maintain social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market normally sets up at Gillett Park along the sidewalk on East Holton Street.

"We just thought there was a lot more space at the aquatic center for social distancing instead of holding it on a sidewalk that's just four feet wide," Protz said. "We want to spread out people as much as we can."

Vendors and customers must adhere to the following:

  • Vendor booths must be staggered six feet apart.
  • Vendors must provide hand sanitizer at their booths.
  • Vendors must sanitize their hands frequently.
  • Vendors aren't allowed to use table cloths to cover their booths.
  • Vendors must frequently sanitize objects and surfaces at their booths.
  • Customers are not allowed to touch or bag products.
  • No food samples are permitted
  • Food truck vendors aren't permitted to sell.
  • Food may not be consumed on site.

Protz said early-season markets don't attract as many vendors and customers.

"Normally May isn't too busy," Protz said. "We have a handful of vendors, but the growing season isn't in full swing yet."

The market will maintain its original hours of Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is tentatively scheduled to return to Gillett Park Saturday, June 6, when the aquatic center is scheduled to open for the summer season.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

