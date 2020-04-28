Tomah Farmers Market to start on time in new location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Tomah has found a solution to open its farmers market on time.

The city's Parks & Recreation Department announced Tuesday that the market will open as scheduled Saturday, May 2 at the Tomah Aquatic Center parking lot and remain there through June 3. The city had announced last week that the market was suspended through May 26, when Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order was set to expire.

Parks & Recreation Director Joe Protz said the parking lot will give vendors and customers more room to maintain social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market normally sets up at Gillett Park along the sidewalk on East Holton Street.

"We just thought there was a lot more space at the aquatic center for social distancing instead of holding it on a sidewalk that's just four feet wide," Protz said. "We want to spread out people as much as we can."

Vendors and customers must adhere to the following: