The buyer of the Festival Foods site in Tomah hopes to complete the transaction during the week of Aug. 12
Mark Molter said Monday he plans to rename the grocery store Molter's Fresh Market. It will be the first store under the entity of Molter's Family Foods, LLC, which incorporated in Wisconsin June 18.
Molter said his father owned 26 supermarkets and that he "grew up in the supermarket business."
"I've been looking for a supermarket location for a few months," he said.
The sale is contingent on a liquor license transfer that the Tomah City Council will consider during its Aug. 9 meeting. Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius doesn't expect any problems with the transfer.
"It looks pretty clean to me," Gorius said.
Molter said he has met with store employees, some of whom will experience their third change of ownership in four years. The Burnstad family, which founded the store in 1994, sold the business to Gordy's Market in 2015. Festival purchased the store in September 2017, along with two Gordy's locations in Eau Claire, after Gordy's went into receivership.
Molter, who lives in Texas, said he plans to relocate to Wisconsin with his family.
"I found Wisconsin and the Midwest to be a very appealing market," he said. "I like the area."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.