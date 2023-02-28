FFA is an organization offered to grades sixth through 12th, where students can be members of a group that is dedicated to giving back to the community as well as working side by side with them. FFA members have the opportunity to take part in different leadership events where they also get to meet new people around the country. Our advisors, Andrew Simon, Nelda Bailey, and our past advisor Emma Huber, have worked extremely hard to help the chapter gain new opportunities and help them be more prepared for the future. This year the chapter has had more than 150 members participating in FFA events including workshops, leadership development events, career development events, and different conventions.

Spring/summer events

Career development: On March 24 we competed in career development events with five teams at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The meat evaluation team of Josie Bailey, Kaden McDonald and Carter Vandervort placed 11th. The horse evaluation team of Kallie Pleuss and Colton Wilcox placed 10th. The agriculture sales team of Erin Perry, Skylar Pierce, Emma Brandvig and Abby Dohlman placed fifth. The agronomy team of Dawson Downey, Megan Samson, Tanner Wooden and Gabe Miller placed 11th. The agriculture mechanics team of Kole Peterson, Gabe Tucker and Kaden Dohlman placed first. CDEs are a great opportunity for members to learn and develop more knowledge and experience in these different categories. These competitions are always extremely fun for the members!

EDGE Leadership Conference: We had six middle school members attend the Experience Discovery, Growth and Excellence Leadership Conference in Green Bay. The members attended workshops and were able to learn more about themselves as a growing leader.

FFA awards banquet: Every year we hold our FFA awards banquet. At the banquet members are presented awards to those who have participated in events throughout the year such as our fundraisers, leadership development events, Distinguished Service Award and proficiencies.

Wisconsin FFA state convention: The Wisconsin FFA State Convention takes place every June at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. State convention consists of sessions with keynote speakers, workshops and other events. This event allows FFA members to learn more about FFA as well as meet other members from around the state. Josie Bailey and Kiera Tupper competed in the agriscience fair. Josie’s project compared various soil types and impact on seed germination, Kiera’s project surveyed participants' preference in low at regular fat dairy products, and both projects placed second in the state! Josie Bailey and Brad Granahan participated in the FFA art contest. Brad placed second overall for state in 3-D art. Morgan Jensen and Lucas Salzwedel qualified and played in the Wisconsin State FFA Honors band. Kendyl Hericks, Skylar Pierce, Sam Lindsmeyer, Emma Brandvig, Hannah Walters and Taylor Franks received their State Degrees. Cody Hall was the state winner for the Forage Production Proficiency Award. Finally, our Conduct of Chapter team (Carter Ollendick, Hailey Pederson, Cale Ollendick, Kiera Tupper, Kylie Moake, Addy Gerke and Izzy Hayes) placed second in state. It was a great week with many of the students being recognized. The members did a great job representing the Tomah FFA chapter.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull: Every year the alumni and FFA members sell 50/50 raffle tickets during the tractor pull sessions. In addition, Monroe County FFA chapters were able to participate in Salute to the Farmer pre-show on Saturday, June 25. This was a great way to display agriculture to the community and spectators of the tractor pull and was a great fundraiser.

Monroe County Fair: This year the fair was July 27- 31. A lot of work was put into preparing the fairgrounds for this year's fair. FFA members displayed a wide variety of projects that projected their hard work over the past year. Projects ranged from plants and art to sewing and animal exhibits. Members showed goats, sheep, swine, beef, dairy, poultry, rabbits and horses. The theme for our FFA chapter last year was, “We Are FFA." FFA members decorated their fair boards with the famous blue and gold colors of FFA and agriculture facts. The fair was a great success this year, with everybody involved having a great time and gaining a valuable experience.

Other summer trips included a Milwaukee Brewers game, the Wisconsin State Fair, National Night Out, canoeing down the Kickapoo River, Farm Technology Days, biking the Wilton Bike Trial, running the cranberry tours at Cranfest, touring a lavender farm and the Baraboo Zoo.

Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry: Tomah FFA members volunteered at the Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry. Volunteers from all over Tomah come to the fairgrounds to help the Tomah Lions Club with passing out food items and helping customers get their items to their vehicles. It is a great way for FFA members to get community service hours and help them out when it comes time for scholarships and applications!

Fall/winter events

Sectional leadership workshop: Twenty-one middle and high school FFA members attended the sectional leadership workshop in Whitehall on Sept. 21. This event consists of workshops hosted by the Wisconsin State Officer team. They learned how to communicate more effectively, build leadership skills and serve others. Overall, they gained many new abilities that will help improve the FFA chapter better, and it was a very beneficial experience for everyone who attended.

World Dairy Expo: World Dairy Expo is held every year in Madison. This event displays dairy production around the world, and helps the community learn more about Wisconsin’s leading industry. People from around the world travel to Madison for this educational event to show their cattle and learn about new technology coming to the industry. A bus full of FFA members went to the World Dairy Expo. This event allowed them learn more about the dairy industry and how it influences not only their home state, but the rest of the world as well. FFA members were able to participate in judging dairy products and forages and had the opportunity to see different products that farms are producing and get a taste of the different opportunities that the industry offers.

National Convention: This year, eight of our FFA members (Brad Granahan, Josie Bailey, Carter Ollendick, Gabe Tucker, Grace Schindler, Kylie Moake, Addy Gerke and Carter Vandervort) went to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. This year receiving their American Degree were Kieth Clark, Emma Brandvig, and Cody Hall. While at the National Convention, they had the opportunity to attend sessions led by the national officer team as well as hear motivational speakers. They were able to meet FFA members from all over the nation. The convention also featured a career show that housed many agricultural businesses and colleges. They also got a lot of free Culver's custard, which was amazing. This was a great way to network with other members and different agricultural businesses around the nation. It was a great experience for the members and showed them the impact of FFA across our country.

Parli pro workshop: Several schools attended the Parliamentary Procedure workshop to gain more knowledge about parliamentary procedures. Tomah High School hosted this workshop, and UW-River Falls set up different areas for students to learn at different levels about what goes into parliamentary procedure. This was a great workshop for students to gain more confidence when competing in the future.

Fall activity: FFA members traveled to the Hidden Valley Corn Maze in West Salem to bond as an FFA chapter and just have fun!

Leadership development events: Tomah FFA attended the District 8 leadership development event at G-E-T High School. Students competed in various speaking events which helped them to step out of their comfort zones and practice public speaking. Marshall Reiman placed first for Creed Speaking. Erin Perry placed second in extemporaneous speaking. Josie Bailey placed second in discussion meet. The parliamentary procedure team placed first. The team included Brad Granahan, Kylie Moake, Josie Bailey, Addy Gerke, Hailey Pederson, Carter Ollendick and Cale Ollendick. The Quiz Bowl team placed second. The team included Payton Marth, Kieralynn Tupper, Caden Fravel, Aidan Hernandez, Marshall Reiman, Erin Perry and Josie Bailey, The parli pro team and Quiz Bowl team will be moving on to compete at Whitehall on March 1. Other members who competed were Morgan Jensen, Carter Vandervort and Cally Von Haden.

National FFA Week: FFA week celebrates the FFA mission: premier leadership, personal growth and career success. This week is filled with various events such as FFA Assembly, leadership activities, and dress up days. This week is a great way to promote FFA in the Tomah school and community. Their annual pancake supper is their largest event of the year. They held the all-you-can-eat supper Feb. 20 in the high school cafeteria.

FFA is a great opportunity for all students, not just students who are interested in agriculture. There are opportunities to volunteer in the community, develop leadership and speaking skills and create great friendships with members from across the nation. If you are interested in helping or joining FFA or the FFA Alumni & Supporters, contact Nelda Bailey at 608-372-7964 or Andrew Simon 608-317-0239.

If you are interested in joining the FFA Alumni, you do not have to be a previous FFA member to be an alumni member. You just have to have an interest in helping kids in agricultural education and supporting our youth. All help is greatly appreciated.

On behalf of the Tomah FFA advisors and officer team, they would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who participated and supported their chapter in the past year. As FFA members they are all about Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve! They appreciate all of you; with your support you are helping them to grow into the next generation of leaders and achievers.