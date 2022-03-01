Tomah FFA Year in Review

FFA is an organization offered to grades 6th through 12th, where students can be part of a group that gives back to the community as well as work side by side with them. FFA members have the opportunity to take part in different leadership events where they also get to meet new people around the country.

Our advisors, Emma Huber and Nelda Bailey, work hard to help us gain new opportunities and help us be more prepared for the future. This year we have had more than 150 members participating in FFA events, including Leadership Development Events, Career Development Events and different conventions.

Events

CDEs: Throughout the month of March, we competed in Career Development Events. These events were held virtually due to COVID-19. We had many of our members in Agronomy, Ag Mechanics, Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Poultry Evaluation, Horse Evaluation, Vet Science, Wildlife, and Livestock Evaluation. It is a great opportunity to learn more about these different categories and is always super fun!

FFA Awards Banquet: On May 23, we held our annual FFA Awards Banquet, where we present awards to those who have participated in events throughout the year such as fruit sale, Leadership Development Events, Distinguished Service Award and Proficiencies.

Wisconsin FFA State Convention: The Wisconsin FFA State Convention takes place every June at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The State Convention consists of sessions, workshops and other events. This event allows FFA members to learn more about FFA as well as meet other members from around the state. Lucas Salzwedel and Josie Bailey competed in the Agriscience Fair. Erin Perry and Josie Bailey served as our chapter delegates. Keith Clark, Cody Hall, and Emily Powell received their State Degrees. We also had several students recognized for their Supervised Agricultural Experiences through proficiency awards. Emmalyn Brandvig was recognized in Ag Sales. Kendyl Hericks was recognized in Sheep Production. Jordan Kuehl was recognized for her SAE in Vegetable Production and Whiney Kuehl was recognized for her Swine Production SAE. Cody Hall was recognized in Forage Production. It was a great week with many of our students being recognized.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull: Many alumni and FFA members sold 50/50 raffle tickets during the tractor pull sessions. In addition, Monroe County FFA chapters were recognized in the truck parade before the session on Friday afternoon. This was a great way to display agriculture to the community and spectators of the tractor pull.

Monroe County Fair: This year the fair was July 21-25. A lot of work was put into preparing the fairgrounds for this year's fair. FFA members displayed a wide variety of projects that projected their hard work over the past year. Projects ranged from plants and art to sewing and animal exhibits. Members showed goats, sheep, swine, beef, dairy, chickens, rabbits, llamas and horses. The theme for our FFA chapter last year was, “We are FFA.” FFA members decorated their fair boards with the famous blue and gold colors of FFA and agriculture facts. The fair was a great success this year, with everybody involved having a great time, and gaining a valuable experience.

Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry: Our members volunteered at the Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry. Volunteers from all over Tomah come to the fairgrounds to help the Tomah Lions Club with passing out food items and helping customers get their items to their vehicles. It is a great way for FFA members to get community service hours and help them out when it comes time for scholarships and applications!

Other summer trips included a Milwaukee Brewers game, the Wisconsin State Fair, National Night Out, canoeing down the Kickapoo, touring New Chester Dairy and Alsum Farms and Produce and Wilton Bike Trail.

Fall activities

Sectional Leadership Workshop: Twenty-four middle and high school FFA members attended the Sectional Leadership Workshop in Adams-Friendship. This event consists of workshops hosted by the Wisconsin State Officer team. We learned how to communicate more effectively, build leadership skills and serve others. Overall, we learned many new abilities that will help us make our FFA chapter better, and it was a very beneficial experience for everyone who attended.

World Dairy Expo: World Dairy Expo is held every year in Madison. This event displays dairy production around the world and helps the community learn more about Wisconsin’s leading industry. People from around the world travel to Madison for this educational event to show their cattle and learn about new technology coming to the industry. Eleven FFA members participated in judging events from forages to dairy cattle. Erin Perry, Kenndy Noth, and Josie Bailey placed as the top Brown Swiss team with Erin Perry being the Top Brown Swiss Individual. Josie Bailey placed 4th overall in the dairy judging event. This event allowed us to learn more about the dairy industry and how it influences not only our home state, but the rest of the world as well. Our members that participated in judging dairy products and forages had the opportunity to see different products that farms are producing and get a taste of the different opportunities that the industry offers.

National Convention: This year, 10 FFA members (Brad Granahan, Skylar Pierce, Josie Bailey, Kennedy Noth, Kendyl Hericks, Cally Von Haden, Abby Dohlman, Carter Ollendick, Lucas Salzwedel and Erin Perry) attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. On our way to Indianapolis, we had the opportunity to visit the Indianapolis Zoo, Epiphany Farms Restaurant, Beasley's Orchard and the Dull Tree Farm Tour. This year receiving their American Degree was Colby Von Haden, Jordan Kuehl, and Whitney Kuehl. Lucas Salzwedel placed second in the nation for his cranberry irrigation systems Agriscience Project. While at the National Convention, we had the opportunity to attend sessions led by the national officer team as well as hear motivational speakers. We were able to meet FFA members from all over the nation, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The convention also featured a career show that housed many agricultural businesses and colleges. This was a great way to network with other members and different agricultural businesses around the nation. It was a great experience for the members and showed them the impact of FFA across America.

Mission Impact Conference: On Nov. 12, 10 of our FFA members attended the Mission Impact Conference (Josie Bailey, Kole Peterson, Sandra Hess, Kaden Mcdonald, Brad Granahan, Morgan Jenson, Carter Ollendick, Maddy Ely, Matthew Coffee and Lucas Salswedel). Students who attended were able to explore what makes them unique and learn strategies to become a more confident and capable version of themselves. They were exposed to a variety of values, strengths, decision-making skills and examples of self-confidence. The Mission Conference culminates in students developing their personal mission statement. The Impact Conference empowers students to define what their impact will be. Students will explore challenges that they face in their communities and strategies they can use to help. In addition, students will explore their values, practice innovative thinking and determine how they can inspire others. The Impact Conference encourages students’ to create an Impact Plan to inspire change within their local community.

Parli Pro Workshop: There were several schools that attended this workshop to gain more knowledge about parliamentary procedures. Tomah High School hosted this workshop and UW-River Falls set up different areas for students to learn at different levels about what goes into parliamentary procedure. This was a great workshop for students to gain more confidence when competing in the future.

Fall/Winter Potluck: On Dec. 19, we held a potluck at the Tomah High School, where we served food to FFA members and their family members. The officers also talked about their Supervised Agricultural Experiences and hosted a cookie decorating event. The cookies were dropped off at local nursing homes for residents to enjoy.

Halftime Conference: Two FFA members (Erin Perry and Maddy Ely) attended Halftime Conference in Stevens Point. This two-day event was hosted by the State Officer team and featured a variety of workshops. The workshops taught valuable leadership, communication and career skills, and it was a very valuable learning experience for both members.

Leadership Development Events: On Feb. 3, Tomah FFA attended the District 8 Leadership Development Event at Cashton High School. Students competed in various speaking events which helped them to step out of their comfort zones and practice public speaking. The parliamentary procedure team placed 1st. Members include - Brad Granahan, Kylie Moake, Josie Bailey, Cally Von Haden, Carter Ollendick and Cale Ollendick. The Quizbowl team placed 1st. Members include Addy Gerke, Kieralynn Tupper, Michael Zastoupil, Brennan O’Rourke and Aidan Hernandez. Other members who competed include Hannah Walters, Madalyn Ely, Izabell Hayes, Kennedy Noth, Morgan Jensen and Taylor Frank.

Farm Forum: On February 18, four of our members (Kenndy Noth, Kendyl Hericks, Cally Von Haden and Taylor Squires) attended the Farm Forum conference, where they learned about different careers in agriculture and about the new technology that businesses are introducing to farming.

National FFA Week: (Feb. 21-25) FFA week celebrates the FFA mission: premier leadership, personal growth and career success. This week is filled with various events such as FFA Assembly, leadership activities, and dress-up days. This week is a great way to promote FFA in our school and community. Our annual Pancake Supper is our largest event of the year. Monday February 21st the FFA members did a Donut Delivery to our local farmers and alumni members as a thank you for all that they do for us. February 22 was our all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper in the high school cafeteria. Wednesday the 23rd was the blue-and-gold lunch for all of our FFA members to end the week of celebration. And finally on, Friday Feb. 25, we held a breakfast for our teachers for appreciation.

FFA is a great opportunity for all students, not just students who are interested in agriculture. There are opportunities to volunteer in the community, develop leadership and speaking skills, and create great friendships with members from across the nation. If you are interested in helping or joining FFA or the FFA alumni and supporters, contact Nelda Bailey at (608) 372-7964 or Emma Huber at (608) 374-7889. You DO NOT have to be a previous FFA member to be an alumni member. You just have to have an interest in helping kids in agricultural education and supporting our youth. All help is greatly appreciated.

On behalf of our advisors and officers, we would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who participated and supported our chapter in the past year. Thank you for all that you do, you helped make this last year successful, and we can’t wait to see what our next year brings.

