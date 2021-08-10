Tomah Fire Department to celebrate 150th anniversary

The Tomah Fire Department turns 150 years old in 2021. To acknowledge the anniversary, the Tomah Fire Department is hosting a sesquicentennial celebration Saturday, Aug. 28.

The day will kick off with a fire truck parade at 11 a.m. on Superior Avenue in Tomah. The parade will proceed south in the northbound lane.

Following the parade, the public is invited to Tomah Recreation Park for a fire truck equipment show starting at 1 p.m. From 2:30-5:30 p.m., the celebration includes free bounce houses, junior firefighter combat challenge course, smoke house and caricatures. The Minnesota Fire Engine Club will provide a colored/illuminated water show throughout the evening.

Free live music can be heard throughout the afternoon with Aaron Scott playing from 2-4:15 p.m., Desperate Ottos playing from 4:45-7p.m. and Bon Journey — the Original Bon Jovi/Journey Tribute Band — playing from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tomah Public Safety Director/Fire Chief Tim Adler said the Tomah Fire Department is proud to have provided “same day service” to the residents of Tomah and surrounding areas since 1871.