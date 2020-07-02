Tomah fireworks on schedule, grandstand won't open

Fireworks will go off as planned at Tomah Recreation Park July 4, but the grandstand will be closed to the public.
The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. and is sponsored by the Tomah Lions Club and Tomah Fire Department.
"Tomah Lions have been lighting off the fireworks for many, many years and are very proud to do so," said Lions Club treasurer Jeff Cram.
The grandstand at Recreation Park has long been a popular place for people to view the fireworks. However, city of Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said Tuesday the grandstand remains under repair after severe thunderstorms ripped through the area June 2. A roof was blown off one of the grandstands, and there was damage to the roof of the Tomah Ice Center along with scattered damage elsewhere in the park.
Protz said the city has yet to turn the electricity back on, and road work is still being done inside the park.
"We decided we didn't want a lot of traffic inside Recreation Park," Protz said.
He suggested people park in the gravel parking across the Recreation Park on Butts Avenue.
Cram said it was "extremely important" to conduct the fireworks show during a summer in which major events have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
"We feel our community is looking for any type of normal they can find," Cram said. "By doing community fireworks, we can help achieve that."
Protz agreed.
"It gives the community something to look forward to on the Fourth of July," he said.
The fireworks will cap an altered Independence Day celebration in Tomah.
The annual Fourth of July parade will follow an extended route this season to encourage social distancing. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Recreation Park and is limited to motorized vehicles. It will end at Liberty Village.
The day also includes the annual summer social at First United Methodist Church of Tomah, where brat/hot dog lunches will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
