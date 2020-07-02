Tomah fireworks on schedule, grandstand won't open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks will go off as planned at Tomah Recreation Park July 4, but the grandstand will be closed to the public.

The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. and is sponsored by the Tomah Lions Club and Tomah Fire Department.

"Tomah Lions have been lighting off the fireworks for many, many years and are very proud to do so," said Lions Club treasurer Jeff Cram.

The grandstand at Recreation Park has long been a popular place for people to view the fireworks. However, city of Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said Tuesday the grandstand remains under repair after severe thunderstorms ripped through the area June 2. A roof was blown off one of the grandstands, and there was damage to the roof of the Tomah Ice Center along with scattered damage elsewhere in the park.

Protz said the city has yet to turn the electricity back on, and road work is still being done inside the park.

"We decided we didn't want a lot of traffic inside Recreation Park," Protz said.

He suggested people park in the gravel parking across the Recreation Park on Butts Avenue.