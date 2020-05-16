Tomah gets back to business after Supreme Court decision

The sudden lifting of the lockdown will complicate menu selections, at least during the first few days.

“Do we have enough to open tonight? We do,” Julia Koput said. “We might have to say, ‘We’re out of this,’ or ‘We’re out of that, but we have this.’"

Tomah Chamber & Visitors Bureau executive director Tina Thompson said Friday that almost every business in Tomah is making an effort to reopen.

"I think on some level just about everything is opening back up," Thompson said. "Everyone is scrambling to put things together."

She said the last two months have been hard on small businesses that were forced to reduce or suspend operations.

"A two-month shutdown − that's one-sixth of your business for the year," Thompson said. "One-sixth of your income − that's huge."

Mike Murray, owner of Murray's on Main and mayor of Tomah, said the impact on his restaurant has been substantial and that business will struggle to bounce back. He said his Friday night crowd was well below pre-shutdown levels.

"This isn't ending any time soon," Murray said. "Regardless of things being open, people are still hesitant to go out and do things, and that's what we're running into right now."