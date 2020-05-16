Tomah gets back to business after Supreme Court decision

Thursday was decision day for Tomah businesses.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court had struck down Gov. Tony Evers' lockdown order the night before, and suddenly restaurants, taverns and hair/nail salons were free to welcome customers back inside.
"The Supreme Court said we can open up with no restrictions, so we're trying to figure out the best plan," Taphouse Twenty owner Tyson Koput said Thursday morning. "We've been in communication with the mayor, the police and Monroe County Health Department."
Koput and his wife, Julia, had their plan in place by Thursday evening. They served customers inside their restaurant for the first time since March 16.
Thursday marked the end of a two-month lockdown that sent businesses and the economy reeling. Evers issued his first "Safer at Home" order March 25 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 89,000 Americans. He later extended it through May 26. It banned large gatherings and shuttered many businesses, although Evers recently modified the order to allow some businesses to operate on a limited basis.
The state Legislature challenged the law, and the Wisconsin State Supreme Court heard oral arguments May 5. Eight days later, the court issued its 4-3 opinion that struck down the state order.
Questions still persist over what municipalities can do.
"It is possible a municipality could exercise its emergency powers to enact restrictions similar to Safer at Home," according to a post on the Wisconsin League of Municipalities website. "However, it is unclear whether a court would find the scope of authority under (state statute) to extend that far."
Dane County and the city of Racine have enacted their own stay-at-home orders, but most municipalities are taking a hands-off approach. The Monroe County Health Department issued a statement early Thursday morning that "urges county residents to continue to take the necessary steps to continue to protect the health and safety of themselves, their families and their communities."
It also stated that "businesses are responsible for taking steps to protect the health of their employees and prevent transmission in their facility" and referred to a "covid tool kit" business owners could access through the county's website.
The Koputs said they're ready to operate Taphouse Twenty under heightened safety precautions. Dining capacity will be at 50 percent with tables at least six feet apart, and workers will be issued protective gear. Julia Koput said employees were given the option not to report if they had safety concerns but none wanted to stay home.
"We're accommodating all those safety rules," she said. "We want to be safe."
Chad Madson is also grappling with safety issues. He owns The Break Room in downtown Tomah and said his business has removed half its seating.
"People will come to the bar for their food," Madson said. "There is very little contact with the customers."
The Break Room has been offering carryout since the initial shutdown order. While the takeout volume has been brisk, it doesn't produce the same revenue as sit-down dining.
"Everybody thinks the Break Room is just a corner bar, but we pump out a lot of food," Madson said. "Some days we were cooking as much fish as we possibly could, but when they're not ordering a soda or a beer with their meals, that makes a big difference."
Taphouse Twenty also made a sudden transition to delivery, a switch that was complicated by the restaurant's transition from a Ground Round franchise. Ground Round was scheduled to close April 6 with Taphouse Twenty opening April 13.
With the shutdown, the Koputs got a head start on the Taphouse Twenty conversion while learning carryout all over again. The business hadn't done carryout in 15 years.
"We adapted our systems in the kitchen and also tried to communicate with our guests about ordering and paying online," Julia Koput said. "That way, it's one less interaction with the customer."
The sudden lifting of the lockdown will complicate menu selections, at least during the first few days.
“Do we have enough to open tonight? We do,” Julia Koput said. “We might have to say, ‘We’re out of this,’ or ‘We’re out of that, but we have this.’"
Tomah Chamber & Visitors Bureau executive director Tina Thompson said Friday that almost every business in Tomah is making an effort to reopen.
"I think on some level just about everything is opening back up," Thompson said. "Everyone is scrambling to put things together."
She said the last two months have been hard on small businesses that were forced to reduce or suspend operations.
"A two-month shutdown − that's one-sixth of your business for the year," Thompson said. "One-sixth of your income − that's huge."
Mike Murray, owner of Murray's on Main and mayor of Tomah, said the impact on his restaurant has been substantial and that business will struggle to bounce back. He said his Friday night crowd was well below pre-shutdown levels.
"This isn't ending any time soon," Murray said. "Regardless of things being open, people are still hesitant to go out and do things, and that's what we're running into right now."
Thompson sent out a plea Thursday for Tomah residents to "be an active part in the recovery story" by supporting local businesses and buying local.
"The one thing that we can do together is to support each other through recovery and beyond," she said. "We need to be in this for the long haul as recovery will not happen overnight. Please join us in being loyal to local by pledging to do your part to support local businesses."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!