It's going to take some very low scores to stay competitive in the Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf race.
Seven golfers shot 40 or below for nine holes April 17 and 11 shot 80 or below April 22 at MVC meets held at Cedar Creek and Forest Hills. The meet at Cedar Creek ended a streak of three straight Tomah matches cancelled by the weather.
Tomah hung on to second place in the season standings amid the avalanche of near-par golf.
The April 17 meet at Holmen's home course was abbreviated at nine holes due to weather. Tomah took second with none of its top four golfers shooting higher than six on any hole.
Senior Nolan Stees led the Timberwolves with a 40. Teammates Kade Gnewikow and Jack Christen both shot 42, Hunter Neuman shot a 43 and Kale Gnewikow shot a 51.
Onalaska's Max Breiling and Sparta's Austin Erickson shared meet medalist honors with 37s.
Team scores: Holmen 160, Tomah 167, Onalaska 173, Sparta 178, La Crosse Central 222, La Crosse Aquinas 228, La Crosse Logan incomplete.
The scores got even better at Central's home course, where Neumann led the Timberwolves with a four-over-par 73 for 18 holes. He finished tied for third, five strokes behind Holmen's Carson Brock, who tamed the course with a one-under-par 68, including a 31 on the back nine.
Stees shot a 79, followed by Kade Gnewikow at 82, Jack Christen at 86 and Kale Gnewikow at 87.
Team scores: Holmen 300, Onalaska 315, Tomah 320, Sparta 342, Central 393, Aquinas 426, Logan incomplete.
The Timberwolves head to the La Crosse Country Club Friday, April 26 for an invitational, followed by another invitational Saturday, April 27 at Sparta's River Run Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC boys golf
(After three meets)
Holmen;42
Tomah;34
Onalaska;32
Sparta;24
Central;18
Aquinas;12
Logan 6
