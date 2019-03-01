Captain Henry Young served the Union cause during the Civil War until 1864 as a member of the famed Iron Brigade, Seventh Wisconsin Infantry.
During that time Young sent 150 letters back home to his wife, Delia, and his father-in-law.
In the book, Dear Delia: The Civil War Letters of Captain Henry F. Young, readers have the opportunity to read the letters and get a glimpse into Young’s mind and the events during that time period.
Mike Larson, a 1982 Tomah High School graduate and history teacher at Menominee Middle School, edited and annotated the letters in the book.
It has been decades in the making, Larson said. He came across the letters as an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire working on his capstone project.
The project was a research paper, Larson said. His grandfather serving in World War II, and Larson has always had an interest in war history, particularly the Civil War, so he decided to research the Iron Brigade, which was comprised of men from Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. They were the only “westerners” who fought in the eastern theater.
Larson initially thought he would write about a company of the Iron Brigade, in which all but a few men came from Chippewa Falls; however, letters and journal entries from that company were lacking. He started to dig and found mention of letters by Henry Young, who was in the Iron Brigade but from a different company. The more he dug, the more Larson was fascinated by Young, and he vowed that at some point in his life he would revisit the letters and do something with them.
It took a couple of decades, but in the early 2000s, Larson finally had the time and got to work transcribing the letters in his spare time, and in January 2016 he completed the process and decided to publish them.
“The last three years I’ve basically annotated the letters ... to kind of explain and tell history ... and included a professor, John David Smith, from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte ... and he kind of became my second editor,” he said. “I’ve written articles for a number of (publications) but nothing of this length, so he was brought on in the summer of 2016, and everything wrapped up this December.”
It was almost a shock to be done, Larson said.
“I’ve been with Henry Young for so long at this point that I felt driven to tell his story for I believe it’s a great story,” he said. “I’m glad that I could tell it and that people can now read about Captain Young. He was fiercely patriotic and very loyal to his friends and family.”
Larson said he’s always amazed by the letters. He has read them and transcribed them many times over but always finds something different or a different way of looking at Young.
“To me what made him interesting is the fact that ... he was not a young guy; he was 38 when the war broke out, so he was old even by their standards,” Larson said. “There were a lot of soldiers fighting to preserve the union, but Young grew to respect the fighting abilities of the African troops later in the war, and that’s a unique quality you didn’t always see with other men in the blue Union colors. I’ve always questioned at what point does that happen? It happened to more than Young, but certainly he was rare in how he looked at things.”
Young also had a fantastic dry humor, Larson said, that really came across on paper.
“He was quite the character during his time, a well-loved character,” he said. “Probably the only one not that was fond of him was a fellow soldier that thought he sometimes drank too much. This soldier was serving underneath him, and Young was still fond of him during (and after) his service.”
Larson hopes those reading the book get a new perspective on soldiers from that time and why men and women throughout time feel the need to protect and serve their country.
“I think Captain Young, through much of the book, spouts a certain brand of patriotism that we can be proud of as Americans for someone fighting so hard for … what they believed in,” he said. “He was not drafted, as he pointed out several times, he was willing to lay out his life for his family to live in a place where they didn’t have to deal with slavery and other issues that might face the country. He was very willing to make those sacrifices.”
