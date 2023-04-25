Lauren Buss is performing a recital on Friday, April 28 at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Buss is a senior instrumental music education major from Tomah. She is a member of the Gustavus Wind Orchestra, where she serves as president and flute co-section leader. Additionally, Lauren performs on flute with the Gustavus Chamber Winds and on trombone with the Gustavus Campus Band, Jazz Combos, and the Gustavus Jazz Ensemble, where she also serves as section leader.

Buss is a Björling scholar and studies flute privately with Dr. James DeVoll. Outside of working as an instrumental music assistant on campus, she is involved with the Gustavus Future Music Educators Association, of which she is this year’s president.

In the fall, Buss will student teach in Jordan, Minnesota, and she plans to begin her teaching career the following spring.