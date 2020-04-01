Tomah Health accepts facemask donation

What started as a few simple email questions has exploded into a community-wide effort to provide facemasks to health care employees at Tomah Health.

“The emails started about a week ago and quickly exploded into a social media campaign that has been gaining a lot of momentum,” Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said of the local facemask project.

Prise said he originally reached out to First United Methodist Church Pastor Krysta Deede of Tomah, who had telephoned the hospital looking for ways to help staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I also contacted Tomah resident Laura Bishop who helped with our Tomah Health community quilt project. Both pastor Krysta and Laura really took the ball and ran with it reaching out to church volunteers and community residents via social media,” Prise said.

Since then, Prise said the sewing campaign has resulted in more than 100 facemasks. The first batch was delivered to the hospital March 27.

