Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center announce emergency blood drive July 23-24

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are asking area residents to help with a statewide emergency need for blood by donating blood July 23 from noon to 5 p.m. or July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tomah.
To provide additional safety for donors and staff, the blood drives will be held at the Tomah Middle School gymnasium. Donors are asked to use the Clark Street entrance to the middle school.
Versiti account representative Emalea Cogdill said a statewide emergency need for blood has been declared after a COVID-19 related loss of thousands of donations.
“The unprecedented shift in the environment has created the “perfect storm” resulting in a national blood shortage, which has impacted our local community,” Cogdill said. “The blood shortage means we are currently unable to provide our hospital partners with the usual supply of blood products. Patient lives could be at risk, particularly if trauma situations occur, if we are not able to maintain an adequate blood supply,” she said.
Cogdill said the donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.
“Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe,” she said.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. Donors are asked to register for a donation time online at tomahhealth.org.
No walk-ins will be accepted at the drives.
"We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Area School District for use of the middle school gym for this two-day drive," hospital marketing and PR director Eric Prise said.
Prise said extra safeguards will be put in place to protect donors and staff.
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.
