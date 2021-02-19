Tomah Health announces March childbirth classes

Tomah Health has scheduled virtual childbirth education classes in March for expecting moms and soon-to-be dads.

A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class will be held virtually Tuesday, March 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

The hospital-recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered virtually Thursday, March 25 from 5:45-8 p.m. The all-inclusive course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during an educational class Tuesday, March 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.

