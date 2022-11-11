Tomah Health announces returns of Love Light program

After two years held virtually, officials with the Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care programs have announced that this year’s Love Light program will be held in person.

“We are very excited to have the program again in person,” said Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN. “This is a very important ceremony for our community, and being in person allows people to remember their loved ones at this special time of the year.”

The event had been held virtually for the last two years due to COVID-19 safeguards.

“Virtually was the best we could do during that situation, but we can certainly offer more to the community by a live event,” Stalsberg said.

Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW, echoed the decision to hold a live event saying that the Love Light program continues to be a unique way for people to remember family members and friends during the holidays.

“The holidays are a time of coming together with a lot of traditions and can be very heavy for individuals when someone they have lost is not present,” Warsaw said. “Being able to openly speak of that person and share memories and be around others can be supportive in the grief process.”

Warsaw said the Love Light event gives those in grief an opportunity to get together with others and offer comfort.

“This ceremony — after not having it in person for a few years — will hopefully carry some special meaning for individuals,” she said.

Stalsberg said like previous Love Light events, area residents are invited to purchase a Love Light to remember a special family member or friend, which will be highlighted during the Love Light ceremony Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Murray’s on Main at 810 Superior Ave., Tomah.

She said new this year is the opportunity for donors to share a photo of a loved one that will be used as part of a special presentation Dec. 4.

“We have done this event the same for many years so we wanted to do something a little different and utilize technology we have to enhance the experience not only with names but with pictures as well,” Stalsberg said.

Stalsberg added that photos can be downloaded online when Love Lights are purchased using the Tomah Health website at tomahhealth.org and must be completed by Nov. 25. Donations and photos can also be dropped off at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah. A special remembrance graphic will be used for anyone who is unable to come up with a photo.

Additional information on the Love Light event is available by contacting Tomah Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250.