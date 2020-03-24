Tomah Health blood drive full, second drive planned

Due to the large response of donors, no additional reservations are being accepted for the Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin blood drive at Tomah Health Thursday, March 26.

“We are thrilled by the outpouring of support to help with the supply of blood,” Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said.

Prise said no walk-in donors will be accepted at the March 26 drive due to the large number of scheduled donations. He said BloodCenter officials are working to schedule a second drive in the Tomah area within the next few weeks.

Residents who have already registered for the March 26 drive will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the east side of the building and will be pre-screened prior to entering the building.

Versiti staff will also conduct its normal screening of each donor prior to the blood draw. Prise added that the hospital has additional safeguards in place to distance donors from each other to make the visit safe.

