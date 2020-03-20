Tomah Health blood drive still on for March 26

While most events have been canceled at Tomah Health, one event is still being held.

The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive is still taking place at Tomah Health March 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said Versiti officials are urging community members to schedule and keep their blood donation appointments at donor centers and organized blood drives to ensure the continued adequacy of the blood supply.

“The patients in our communities and our hospital partners continue to rely on the generosity of donors. We can only rely on each other for this precious resource,” said Versiti chief medical officer Tom Abshire, M.D. “The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe. Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”

Prise said blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the east side of the building and will be pre-screened prior to donating.

Donors are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at tomahhospital.org.

Prise said as an extra incentive, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from the Tomah Culver’s as part of their "give a pint, get a pint" promotion.

